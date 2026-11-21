FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have cancelled a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 15-year-old girl and two 16-year-old girls who were reported missing out of Lee County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jones Prophete-Clozielle, Aaliyah Malave, and Tatiana Garcia Rodriguez were last seen in the area of the 4700 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement have reported that the teens are safe.

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