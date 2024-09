ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A missing child alert issued for a 6-year-old boy and two 17-year-old girls in St. Petersburg has been canceled.

According to St. Petersburg Police, 6-year-old Kevon Riley, Kiara Riley and Jenae’Shia Young are safe.

