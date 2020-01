(WSVN) - Authorities say an 8-year-old girl that was reported missing from Fort Myers has been found safe.

The Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Charlotte Slobodzian has been resolved. The child is safe. Thank you for sharing! — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 8, 2020

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Wednesday morning for 8-year-old Charlotte Slobodzian.

More than an hour later, the alert was cancelled after she was located.

