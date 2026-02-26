ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who suffered electric shock while doing work for a church in Orlando was reunited with the firefighters who saved his life.

Matt Manzari was trimming trees at a church back in 2014 when he hit a power line.

He said he’s lucky to be alive, and it’s all thanks to the first responders who saved him.

“I knew this day would be very emotional,” said Manzari. “How do you thank a crew for giving your life back?”

On Wednesday, he was given the opportunity to meet the firefighters who helped save his life for the first time.

“I was 24 years old and woke up and prepared my living will and funeral and thought I had a few days to live,” said Manzari.

Manzari is now a husband and a father. The scars across his chest are a reminer of the fourth- and fifth-degree burns he suffered that day.

Even more scars could be seen on his arm, where surgeons had to remove most of his muscle.

Manzari has gone under anesthesia 31 times for 80 procedures, which earned him the nickname “Miracle Matt.”

“My wife was pregnant with our oldest, he’s 11, he’s right there. So, he was in the ambulance with us, he just didn’t know it yet, he was in the womb,” said Manzari. “Since then, we’ve had two more boys, 7 and 9, that we wouldn’t have if it wasn’t for this team.”

“Miracle Matt” is now using his second chance at life to help others as a motivational speaker.

He’s even had the chance to inspire the son of one the firefighters who saved his life.

“The guy who we helped out, a very small part of this whole thing, was pouring his life into my son’s, and that means a lot to me.” said Orlando firefighter Sean Wolford. “It just shows me how God makes such a bad thing full circle into something good.”

“I’m just thankful. My life’s a miracle,” said Manzari.

A total of four firefighters were on the team who saved his life.

