ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — Minion Land officially opened its doors at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida on Friday.

The newest addition to the theme park was created by the animators at Illumination, who brought you “Minions” and “Despicable Me,” and the creative team at Universal Studios for visitors to indulge in more fun.

Minion Land includes a new ride, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, that will allow multiple people to ride together and put their aim to the test as it challenges the riders to battle the Vicious 6, a team of villains from “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem is another ride that is sure to get visitors excited as it takes people in a one-room immersive experience where Minions are sure to be the stars of the show.

Universal Studios guests can also experience new Minion-themed foods, drinks and shops. Illumination’s Minion Cafe is an eatery that offers themed foods: Otto’s Noodle Bowl, Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower, Agnes’ Honeymoon Soup, Fluffy’s Unicorn Cupcake, and more. Freeze Ray Pops will also be available in its namesake walk-up window.

Ride creators said there is something for everyone to enjoy at the newest Minion Land. Check out the Universal Studious Orlando website for deals and discounts.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.