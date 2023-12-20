An Indian River County Deputy surprised her son with an early Christmas gift at his middle school months after she had gone away for military training.

Deputy Tiffiany Welsh, a familiar face at Vero Beach High School as a School Resource Deputy, gave her son the ultimate Christmas gift by showing up unannounced at Sebastian River Middle School, marking the end of her months-long absence.

As Welsh hugged her son, she can be heard on video whispering “Merry Christmas.”

Welsh decided to level up her service game and joined the Army Reserves in July. After completing basic training and swiftly progressing through Officer Candidate’s School, she is set to graduate as a Second Lieutenant in January 2024.

Following her graduation, Welsh will juggle her duties as a local law enforcer with her new title as a Second Lieutenant.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.