(WSVN) - More migrants arrived in the U.S.

A couple and their child were sitting at the entrance of Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, Monday morning.

It appeared they were dropped off. No boat was found in the area.

The migrants were given masks to put on and were taken into Border Control custody.

At the shore in the keys, dozens of migrants were stopped.

Forty-one made landfall in two different locations, Marquesas and Islamorada.

Some of those migrants arrived on a rickety boat.

They were also taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.