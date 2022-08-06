(WSVN) - A boat with 15 Cuban migrants onboard capsized off the Keys.

The Coast Guard responded to the area off Sugarloaf Key on Friday, and saved eight migrants but two others wouldn’t make it.

Crews spent the night looking for five additional migrants.

A cruise ship had rescued one of them, turning the migrant over to the coast guard.

This is the latest case in a growing number of incidents involving Cuban migrants trying to make it to the United States.

Authorities reported in just the past two days a dozen boats with more than 100 Cuban migrants have arrived in the Keys.

