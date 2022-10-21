(WSVN) - A Cuban migrant who took off from the island in a single-engine aircraft has landed in the Everglades.

The migrant landed at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport at around 11:30 a.m., Friday.

The pilot, who has been identified as Ruben Martinez, left from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, in an Antonov AN-2 Soviet-era crop duster.

Martinez was intercepted by Customs and Border Patrol agents and is now in their custody.

The Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport is not a fully functioning airport in Big Cypress National Preserve. It was built to land supersonic aircraft and at times is used for pilots to practice takeoffs and landings.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.