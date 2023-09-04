PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 25-year-old Miami woman is now facing several charges after stealing an ambulance from the parking lot of HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital. The incident occurred on Aug. 30 while Marquisa Allen was seated outside the hospital in her hospital gown.

According to The Port St. Lucie Police Department, as ambulance personnel were inside dropping off a patient, Allen seized the opportunity to steal the vehicle. Little did she know that the ambulance was equipped with a GPS tracker, allowing officers to determine her location and inform surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) located the stolen ambulance stuck in traffic on the Turnpike. When FHP Troopers closed in on Allen, she exited the ambulance and attempted to flee. However, she was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

FHP arrested Marquisa Allen, who was subsequently taken to the Martin County Jail. She faces charges for providing false information to police, driving with a suspended license and resisting without violence. Additional charges from the Port St. Lucie Police Department are pending.

