FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) – A 42-year-old Miami man who identified himself as a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent during a traffic stop was arrested in the Florida Keys on charges of DUI and child endangerment, authorities said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, about a vehicle driving recklessly near Mile Marker 40.

Deputies spotted the vehicle swerving and crossing into oncoming traffic before stopping it near Mile Marker 36.5.

Inside the vehicle were two children, ages 7 and 9.

Deputies said the driver, Scott Thomas Deiseroth, smelled strongly of alcohol, gave the wrong location and direction of travel and failed standardized field sobriety exercises.

Deiseroth was taken to jail, and the children were released to a family member.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

