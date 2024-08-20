KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested in Key Largo in connection with the sexual battery of a teenage girl, authorities said.

Yasiel Reyes, 30, was taken into custody on Monday by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, according to officials.

The incident, first reported in July 2024, occurred about four years ago when the victim was 16 and Reyes was 25, officials said.

