KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 22-year-old Miami man wanted for boat theft in Broward County, found himself in custody after an arrest by the Monroe County Sheriff in Key Largo on Sunday.

According to MCSO, Cristian Urquiza Valdes is facing more than just the boat theft allegations. In addition to the Broward County warrant, he was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Acting on received information that Urquiza Valdes might be located in Monroe County, the Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation leading to his arrest. The arrest occurred on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 98.2, involving a Ram truck, around 3:50 p.m.

During the investigation, authorities discovered a small quantity of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Urquiza Valdes was taken into custody and subsequently transported to jail.

