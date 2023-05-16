KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested for allegedly stealing a large amount of meat, beer, and various other items from a Key Largo Publix.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Roberto Jesus Machado, 38, stole the items from the Tradewinds Plaza Publix, Monday afternoon.

Shortly after, deputies located Machado at a bus stop near the Publix where he was found in possession of the stolen goods. According to deputies, Machado confessed to the theft upon being confronted by authorities.

In addition to the current charges, Machado is expected to face further theft-related charges in Monroe County for his involvement in prior incidents of grocery store theft, during which hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise was also stolen.

Machado also had existing warrants out of Miami-Dade County for grand theft and violation of probation.

