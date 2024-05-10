KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Miami man was arrested for allegedly stealing approximately $35,000 from a property owner in Key Colony Beach.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Argelio Rivas, charged with grand theft, was hired by the property owner in 2022 to perform deck work.

Despite depositing several checks, Rivas failed to complete any work, nor did he purchase any supplies for the project, according to investigators.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was apprehended and booked into jail on Thursday.

