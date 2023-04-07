KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 60-year-old man was arrested Thursday after officials said he pointed a handgun at two teenagers on bicycles.

Monroe County Sheriff’s were called to Tradewinds Shopping Center in Key Largo around 6:15 p.m. after reports that Carlos Isidro Pol, of Miami, pointed a gun at two teenagers.

According to the teens, aged 13 and 14, they were riding their bicycles in the parking lot when they started doing wheelies near Pol’s BMW. They claim they had no interaction with him.

Pol was stopped in his vehicle on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 102.5. A handgun was recovered from the car.

He admitted to pointing the handgun at the victims and was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and improper display of a firearm.

No injuries were reported.

