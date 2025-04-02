MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested Monday evening after deputies say he fired a handgun inside a hotel room in the Florida Keys.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 6:50 p.m. to the Fairfield Inn in Marathon following a report of a gunshot.

The suspect, identified as Armando Donamaria, 26, admitted to firing a 9mm handgun at the headboard of the bed. He told deputies he believed the gun was unloaded but could not explain why he fired it.

No injuries were reported.

Donamaria was charged with firing a deadly weapon in an occupied dwelling and taken to jail.

