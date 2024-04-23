(WSVN) - A primary suspect in the murder of a South Florida woman who was carjacked while visiting Central Florida turned himself in to authorities.

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, 27, surrendered to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on Monday night, facing charges of fentanyl and marijuana trafficking.

Hernandez is the prime suspect officials have identified in connection to the murder of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero de Aguavivas, who was killed in her car while traveling from Homestead to Central Florida earlier this month. Police later found her body burning in the car.

On Monday, Hernandez’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Monicsabel Romero, was taken into custody after she allegedly received a package sent from Puerto Rico containing $60,000 worth of drugs at her sister’s residence in Central Florida.

According to authorities, they believed Romero intended to traffic drugs, which led to her arrest. She was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Another suspect connected to the case, 28-year-old Jordanish Torres-Garcia, was arrested on Friday after authorities linked him to the purchase of the green Acura sedan involved in the carjacking.

Hernandez is scheduled to make his first appearance at 2 p.m.

