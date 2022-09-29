FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from the Miami-Dade Urban Search and Rescue Team arrived at RSW Airport in Fort Myers to prep supplies as they make their way to areas that experienced the most destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.

The team left from their headquarters in Miami, Thursday morning.

K9 units were also at the airport to assist with the search and rescue effort.

This will be the team’s second large scale mission with the Surfside Condo collapse being their first mission.

The teams are in a holding pattern and are figuring out where they need to go first to provide assistance.

From the airport, three military chopper left and were headed to the barrier islands, which includes Sanibel, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach to do recon to assess how bad the area is.

Crews told 7News that they have any enough supplies for 80 people, which would last for about two weeks. The supplies they will distribute wil include medicine, generators, boats and HAZMAT equipment in case they run across gas or chemicals and can wash themselves and people.

The teams have not left the airport because they are figuring out how they can reach these areas since there is so much debris on the road.

