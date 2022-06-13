(WSVN) - A 26-year-old man who works for Miami-Dade Police led deputy officers on a chase from the Florida Keys.

Donovan Williams Rojas was off-duty when Monroe County deputies caught him speeding over 110 MPH, Sunday morning.

Officials said he was heading northbound on U.S. 1 and was seen swerving on the road, nearly hitting other vehicles.

Rojas was arrested for fleeing and driving under the influence.

The director of Miami-Dade Police Department said Rojas was suspended without pay.

