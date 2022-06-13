(WSVN) - A 26-year-old man who works for Miami-Dade Police led deputy officers on a chase from the Florida Keys.

Donovan Williams Rojas was off-duty when Monroe County deputies caught him speeding over 110 MPH, Sunday morning.

Officials said he was heading northbound on U.S. 1 and was seen swerving on the road, nearly hitting other vehicles.

Rojas was arrested for fleeing and driving under the influence.

The director of Miami-Dade Police Department said Rojas was suspended without pay.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox