KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old Miami-Dade man was taken into custody after a confrontation in which he allegedly struck a woman and held a knife to another man’s throat. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident unfolded at Gilbert’s Resort in Key Largo around 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Samuel De Jesus Cartagena, of Naranja, faces charges of aggravated assault and battery in connection with the incident. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported.

Surveillance cameras captured the confrontation as Cartagena first assaulted a female victim and then threatened a male victim’s life by brandishing the knife. Authorities responded to the scene, apprehended Cartagena and placed him in custody.

