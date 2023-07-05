MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men from Miami-Dade County landed themselves in hot water after, officials said, they were arrested for swiping a massive stash of used cooking oil.

Reynier Rivero Gonzalez, a 36-year-old from Hialeah, and Yadriel Luis Zaragoza, a 24-year-old from Miami, were charged with grand theft.

At approximately 12:27 p.m. on Tuesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding two unidentified individuals in an unmarked white van. The men were seen siphoning used cooking oil from a storage tank at Herbie’s Bar & Chowder House in Marathon.

Deputies swiftly intercepted the suspects, who emitted a strong odor of cooking oil. Upon inspecting the van, authorities discovered two 250-gallon containers filled with cooking oil and a large pump were also found inside the vehicle.

The owner of the restaurant stated that he had contracted a separate company to handle the collection and recycling of his kitchen’s used cooking oil. However, he confirmed that the company had not dispatched anyone to the premises on that particular day.

Notably, a prominent sticker affixed to the oil tank indicated that the oil was private property and emphasized that the collection company employs uniformed drivers operating marked vehicles. The sticker further warned against subcontractors engaging in oil collection and explicitly stated that thieves would be prosecuted.

A representative from the oil company confirmed that the arrested individuals were not affiliated with their organization and expressed a desire to press charges for the theft of roughly 300 gallons of used cooking oil, estimated to be worth around $1,290.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a similar theft should contact Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nancy Alvarez at 305-481-8060.

