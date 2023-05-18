MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A man from Miami-Dade County had a terrifying encounter when he was bitten by a shark while spearfishing off the coast of Marathon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 3 p.m., Thursday afternoon.

The 20-year-old unidentified man, accompanied by two others, was rushed back to shore on a private boat and brought to the Sunset Grille & Raw Bar. A Trauma Star helicopter landed on the iconic Seven Mile Bridge and was able to transport the man to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.

Details about the man’s condition are not currently available.

Although shark attacks are uncommon in the Florida Keys, authorities urge everyone to stay vigilant and follow safety protocols when engaging in ocean activities.

Local law enforcement and marine experts are actively investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.