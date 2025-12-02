STOCK ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) – A Miami Beach man was arrested after deputies say he threatened to kill three people with a knife during a road rage confrontation in the Florida Keys.

James Varner, 55, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with aggravated assault and battery, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident began around 3:35 p.m. when an adult male driver passed Varner’s slow-moving vehicle while heading to a residence on 12th Avenue in Stock Island.

Varner allegedly followed the victim to the home, approached him while yelling and head-butted him, sparking a fight.

Two family members came outside to intervene, investigators said.

Varner then returned to his vehicle, retrieved a large knife or small machete, and made verbal threats to kill all three people.

No serious injuries were reported.

