MIAMI/ NAPLES, FLA. (WSVN) – Agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) have apprehended multiple suspects involved in an organized theft ring operating out of the Miami area, with activities spanning across 14 counties in Florida.

According to a news release, Daryl Machado, 37, and his wife Diana Sanchez, 50, both residents of Miami, along with Gualberto Rodriguez, 74, also of Miami, and Miguel Sanchez Cardosa, 48, of Naples, were arrested by FDLE agents for their participation in the theft ring. They now face charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, multiple counts of burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property.

The investigation was initiated by FDLE’s Sebring Field Office in May 2021 after detectives from the sheriff’s offices in Collier, Lee, and DeSoto counties provided crucial information on theft ring-related activities. Throughout the course of the investigation, FDLE received support from numerous agencies across the state, aiding agents and analysts in dismantling the criminal organization.

The investigation unveiled that the theft ring primarily targeted high-value heavy equipment and construction machinery, including skid steer machines, mini excavators, utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), and trailers used for transporting the machinery. The thefts began around April 2020, and over a two-year period, FDLE’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) investigation linked the ring to 28 thefts amounting to over $1.7 million. Some of the stolen equipment was successfully recovered during the operation.

On June 5, Machado and Sanchez were arrested in Miami by FDLE agents. Rodriguez, who had already been in custody in St. Johns County for a skid steer theft, was served with the charges. Sanchez Cardosa was apprehended in Collier County on June 9 for his involvement, including the purchase of one of the stolen skid steers. Together, the suspects are facing a combined total of 72 felony counts.

“These criminals stole more than $1.7 million worth of heavy construction machinery over two years, spanning 14 counties,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “The defendants now face a heavy load of more than 70 felony counts, and I look forward to my statewide prosecutors handling this case.”

The FDLE’s investigation into the organized theft ring continues.

