WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a somber day for a South Florida community as they are coming together to honor the lives of three Palm Beach County deputies who were killed in the line of duty and bid them farewell.

Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butche” Waller, and Deputy Ignacio Diaz were killed during a horrific crash on Southern Boulevard on Nov. 21.

The three deputies were on traffic detail the day of the crash when a driver lost control of her SUV, hitting the three motormen.

Corporal Luis Paez and Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butche” Waller were airlifted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Deputy Ignacio Diaz, known as Dan, died days later from his injuries at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw spoked with 7News after the crash and said that one motorcycle had a dead battery and the three waited for help on the side of the road.

Dashcam video provided by a passing driver shows the deputies standing on the shoulder just minutes before the crash.

In aerial view from 7Skyforce, the SUV can be seen severely damaged and the motorcycles in pieces nearby.

That same Dashcam, also capturing video of first responders rendering aid.

The driver of the SUV is not currently facing charges, but an entire department is heartbroken by this immense loss.

Thousands expected to attend Tuesday’s memorial.

A procession will stretch for several miles across western Palm Beach County as a final goodbye to the three deputies.

The public memorial is scheduled to start at 11:00a.m., all are welcomed.

