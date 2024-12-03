WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a somber day for a South Florida community as they come together to honor the lives of three Palm Beach County deputies who were killed in the line of duty as they bid them farewell.

The bodies of Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller, and Deputy Ignacio Diaz were led from the funeral home where a private viewing was held to a procession across western Palm Beach County to the South Florida fairgrounds for a memorial service.

Nearly 7,000 people attended the memorial service to pay their respects.

“These people protect and serve us daily and it’s kind of sad to see what happened, you know, so we’re just going to be here paying our respects,” said an attendee. “They live in our community and we’re just happy to be here. I mean you see who came out for them. If I can’t come out for somebody that was a pinnacle of the community, 30 plus years, almost everyone of them.”

Combined, the three served their community for more than 50 years.

On Nov. 21, The trio were on traffic detail along Southern Boulevard when a driver lost control of her SUV, hitting the three motormen as they waited on the shoulder for help to fix a dead battery.

Paez and Waller were airlifted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Diaz, known as Dan, died days later from his injuries at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Dashcam video provided by a passing driver shows the deputies standing on the shoulder just minutes before the crash.

That same dash camera also captured video of first responders rendering aid.

7Skyforce captured the aftermath of the crash, where the SUV was severely damaged and the motorcycles in pieces nearby.

The driver of the SUV is not currently facing charges but an entire department and community is heartbroken by the immense loss.

The memorial started at 11:00a.m., and all were welcomed to attend.

