PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN)– A South Florida teen is giving back to his community, one meal at a time.

Aadi Grover, a junior at American Heritage School’s Palm Beach Campus, founded a nonprofit during his freshman year of high school.

Now he is feeding a need, as he addresses food insecurity and waste at the same time.

“I founded my nonprofit my freshman year of high school; it’s called Meal4Everyone,” said Grover.

Grover said he was inspired to start his own nonprofit after he saw how much food his classmates wasted at lunch time.

“Growing up in elementary and middle school, I noticed that so many students were throwing away their food, and then during my freshman year of high school, I knew I had to do something,” he said.

Meal4Everyone connects with local restaurants and schools to donate excess food and then distribute it.

“Every Sunday night, we pick up the food. In the mornings, on our way to school, we drop it off at the soup kitchen,” said Grover.

They lend a helping hand to those who need it through soup kitchens or homeless shelters.

“All the restaurants, grocery stores and schools that we pick up food from benefit because they are lowering the amount of food that they waste, and then all of the people that we help through our donations, they’re benefiting because we’re lowering food insecurity,” said Grover.

In just two years, Grover has raised $15,000 in donations and has started multiple new chapters across the country.

“We are active in three states — Florida, Massachusetts and North Carolina — and I hope to expand to five chapters by the summer,” said Grover.

Nonprofits like The Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach celebrated the teen’s accomplishments.

“Aadi is a great example of what community can look like,” said Dimitry Viarenich, The Soup Kitchen’s Chief Operating Officer.

Grover proves that not matter your age, you can make a lasting impact.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, you can make a difference in others people’s lives,” said Viarenich.

According to Meal4Everyone’s website, 40% of all food in the United States is wasted, which totals to about 149 billion meals a year.

