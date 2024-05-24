A family became a viral sensation thanks to a toddler’s answer to a simple question.

In the eight-minute clip, the child’s aunt asks her nieces, “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

Without missing a beat, the toddler raises her left hand and replies, ‘”Me!” She answered so fast, she beat her older sister, also seen in the video.

“I knew she would respond. She responds all the time,” said Bailey, the child’s mother, “so how she responded in that way and that moment in time, certainly no, I couldn’t have predicted that, but it’s definitely been fun to watch.”

The eight-second clip has more than five million likes on TikTok. It even caught of the eye of the resort.

“This little girl has been has been staying with us at the resort, and we love seeing that authentic and heartfelt reaction,” said Andrien Harel, the hotel’s manager.

Representatives from Four Seasons said they are working to see whether they can partner with the family.

