MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A St. Cloud woman was arrested after she led deputies on a high-speed pursuit, then assaulted a detention official, authorities said.

Marianela Baez Dorta was taken into custody in Marathon after, investigators said, the 55-year-old fled from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies on U.S. 1, at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies said they spotted a Toyota traveling more than 80 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

Investigators said Baez Dorta attempted to evade deputies before she stopped near a residential area.

According to MCSO, the suspect parked her vehicle near a vacation rental home on 23rd Street and was taken into custody shortly after.

The arrest report states Baez Dorta threatened to kill an arresting deputy multiple times. Authorities said the unruly behavior continued after she was transported to the local jail.

At the detention facility, the arrest report states, Baez Dorta kicked a detention deputy in the stomach. Officials said she also used racial slurs during the physical altercation. No serious injuries were reported.

Baez Dorta has been charged with fleeing and eluding, battery on a law enforcement officer and threatening a law enforcement officer.

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