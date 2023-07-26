FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. (WSVN) –The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 51-year-old woman after a boat caught on fire.

The fire happened Wednesday, at around 12:10 a.m., at the Peary Hotel & Marina on Stock Island, located at 7001 Shrimp Road.

A 70-foot Viking yacht was destroyed.

When fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, the boat was fully engulfed. It took them roughly three hours to extinguish the fire.

According to deputies, two men, ages 21 and 58, were also on board the vessel when the fire occurred. The two were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

The family, who are from St. Petersburg, were in the keys for lobster mini-season.

There was another family of four on board but they escaped uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, as well as TowBoat U.S crews, are assisting in the search for the woman. Dive teams are being cautious in their search since the vessel’s sinking has caused hazardous conditions.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office and Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

