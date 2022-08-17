(WSVN) - A large bale of suspected cocaine weighing over 50 pounds was recovered at sea by officials.

On Tuesday around 2:33 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada.

According to officials, the bale was wrapped in plastic and contained numerous smaller packages, which were labeled with a green sticker with “100%” printed in white on the side and a row of white stars below it.

The total weight of the bale was approximately 70 pounds.

The suspected narcotics were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

