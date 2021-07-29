KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged with misdemeanor theft after, authorities said, he stole a boater’s seafood haul.

MCSO Sgt. Scott Ward is accused of taking six spiny lobsters from a boater he’d stopped off the Upper Keys sometime last year.

Investigators said other deputies turned him in. The department on Thursday issued a summons for Ward to appear in court.

He currently faces an internal investigation that will determine his fate with the department.

