BOCA CHITA BEACH FLA. (WSVN) —The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Oklahoma man in connection to a stabbing.

The suspect, Dilon Layne Borchert, 27, was charged with aggravated battery.

On Monday, deputies were called to Boca Chita Beach at around 4:05 p.m where they found several people at a picnic table, which included Borchert.

The group told police they did not know anything about a stabbing.

A witness who was at a nearby Circle K store told deputies that Borchert stabbed the victim and provided them with the victim’s name as well as cell phone video.

The victim was then found at a nearby residence with a stab wound to his rib cage and another wound on his arm.

The man was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for treatment.

Bochert was then taken to jail after admitting to deputies that he was the man in the video.

