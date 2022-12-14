KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in Key Largo led to three men being arrested after deputies found marijuana and a handgun in their car.

The three men, De’Andre Dennis Pressley, 20; Jerome Aaron Charles, 19; and Quinton Robert Hightower, 19, have all been charged with possession of marijuana.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet sedan was stopped near Mile Marker 102 at around 10:30 p.m. when a tag check revealed that the owner of the vehicle, Pressley, had a suspended license.

The other two suspects were passengers.

Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and after a search of the vehicle was conducted, about five ounces of marijuana, as well as a semi-automatic handgun were recovered.

The three men were taken to jail.

It was also revealed that Hightower had a warrant out of Ohio related to a stolen property charge in the state.

Deputies are investigating this case.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox