KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop in Key Largo led to three men being arrested after deputies found marijuana and a handgun in their car.

The three men, De’Andre Dennis Pressley, 20; Jerome Aaron Charles, 19; and Quinton Robert Hightower, 19, have all been charged with possession of marijuana.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet sedan was stopped near Mile Marker 102 at around 10:30 p.m when a tag check revealed that the owner of the vehicle, Pressley, had a suspended license.

The other two suspects were passengers.

Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and after a search of the vehicle was conducted, about five ounces of marijuana, as well as a semi-automatic handgun were recovered.

The three men were taken to jail.

It was also revealed that Hightower had a warrant out of Ohio, which was related to a stolen property charge in the state.

Deputies are investigating this case.

