LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A McDonald’s employee in Lakeland has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a heated argument over an incorrect order escalated into gunfire.

Lakeland Police Department officers responded to the incident around 1 a.m. Friday, at the McDonald’s located in the 700 block of East Memorial Boulevard.

According to police, the dispute began when customers complained about receiving an incorrect order in the drive-thru. The employee, identified as 22-year-old Chassidy Gardner, argued with the customers before throwing a drink at them as they attempted to leave.

Video footage of the altercation shows the customers retaliating by opening the drive-thru and throwing drinks back inside. Gardner then armed herself with a handgun and returned to the window. Moments later, Gardner walked outside the restaurant to confront the customers and fired the gun, hitting their car at least once as it drove away.

“It was totally uncalled for and unjustified for her to pull out a gun on a customer through the drive-thru regardless of what the situation was,” said retired police chief Rolando Malone. “Unless there was a risk of great bodily harm that was going to be brought onto her or that there is a situation where someone was actually engaging in some activity that could cause great bodily harm, there is no justification for her actions.”

Gardner was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated with a deadly weapon. The incident raised concerns about the increasing frequency of such violent encounters over seemingly minor disputes.

“Once you fire that round, that round has no mercy,” noted Malone. “Wherever that round is going, whatever it strikes, it’s going to damage it or kill it.”

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.