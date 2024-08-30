NAPLES, Florida (WFTX) –The Naples Police Department has released further details regarding the arrest of Mayor Heitmann.

According to a press release, officers responded to a home on 16th Avenue South on Wednesday night.

The caller reported that he and his wife were followed from the intersection of 12th Avenue South and 3rd Street South to their home by a woman in a silver car.

The caller says the person stopped their car on the grass in front of their home.

A verbal exchange followed, police were called and the woman claimed to be the mayor of the City of Naples – according to the department’s release.

Officers believed Heitmann was intoxicated and observed her in physical control of her car.

Police say Heitman agreed to a field sobriety exercise, and she was to arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

The Naples Police Department says Heitmann completed two breath samples, which resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.155 and 0.169.

The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Heitmann was released on a $500 bond.

