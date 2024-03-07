POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — In an operation named “Operation March Sadness,” Polk County authorities conducted and undercover human trafficking sting resulting in the arrest of nearly 230 individuals and the rescue of 13 victims.

The multi-agency investigation implicated individuals from various backgrounds, including a teacher, coaches, medical professionals, and active military members, said the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Many victims who were rescued credit their rescue to the involvement of counselors in the operation.

Detectives said that there were 150 suspects arrested for soliciting a prostitute and traveling to the undercover location to negotiate to have sex in exchange for money; 12 other suspects were arrested, and of those, 8 were either deriving proceeds from prostitution or taking prostitutes to the undercover location.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release Tuesday that 42 of the 228 arrested are from Polk County.

“Those of you from Polk County know better,” Judd said. “We talk about this. We don’t hide it. If you don’t know about it, you obviously live under a rock. You had to learn the hard way, but for the rest of you – pay attention. This is not the last operation. We’ll have more and we’ll give you the opportunity to be arrested if you are stupid enough to show up.”

Detectives charged a total of 70 felonies and 288 misdemeanors during the investigation.

The sheriff thanked the Lakeland Police Department. Assistant Chief Steven Pacheco of the Lakeland Police Department expressed his thoughts at the press release.

“What happens on the other 364 days a year that we’re out driving around our city and our county and what’s happening right underneath our noses,” he said. “So there are tons and tons of victims out there who we have yet to identify. I’m proud to partner with all these other agencies. To be a part of these operations, we will continue to do so as long as it’s needed to do so.”

Judd added that 21 of the 228 arrested are in the country illegally.

Other crimes included 44 suspects who brought illegal drugs to the undercover sting and 15 brought firearms resulting in 17 guns being seized.

