JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Danger struck from above when a colossal tree crashed through the roof of a Jacksonville home last week.

The incident occurred after the homeowner hired a contractor for tree trimming, resulting in a significant mishap.

The homeowner, now facing a gaping hole in the roof and a hefty bill, emphasizes the importance of obtaining insurance information beforehand.

“You must protect yourself by getting insurance information in advance, especially for something that has potential of of harming your property,” said one expert.

The Better Business Bureau reminds homeowners that tree cutting doesn’t require a license and advises to conduct thorough research before hiring tree services to avoid potential property damage.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.