WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The world’s largest Birkin is currently on display in West Palm Beach.

It arrived there earlier this week, by police escort, and will be featured all weekend at Art Palm Beach.

Nicknamed “Big Birk,” the sculpture is 19-feet and weighs 1,000pounds.

The massive statement pieced was transported in three parts.

The artist, who is based in New York, wanted to pay homage to the Hermès creation which is notoriously coveted and hard to come by.

