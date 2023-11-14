NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A colossal dust devil, a rare and terrifying sight, unexpectedly emerged at a Florida work site last week, caught on video by Kenneth Meeks in New Port Richey.

Dust devils, short-lived and less intense tornadoes, form when the sun heats the ground during late morning or early afternoon hours.

Meeks’ footage captured the swirling phenomenon, caused by light desert breezes, with wind speeds less than 70 mph.

Dust devils are generally harmless, not associated with thunderstorms or clouds, making them a fascinating yet typically weak natural occurrence.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.