Masks now mandatory across Key West

Officials said due to the daily rise in cases, all residents and visitors over the age of 6 must wear a face covering inside and outside, regardless of social distancing.

Violators could be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $500 and 60 days in jail. Officials said higher penalties may be implemented for repeat offenses.

Exceptions are allowed for restaurant patrons who are seated at a table eating or drinking.

“We cannot stress how important it is that we slow this infection rate down,” said City Manager Greg Veliz. “We have limited medical support on this small island, and the counties north of us are major national hot spots. Please, everyone, take personal responsibility and wear a mask.”

