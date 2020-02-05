Martin County Sheriff shuts down I-95 near Stuart; heavy police response

NEAR STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — Interstate 95 near Stuart has been shut down in both directions due to an officer involved shooting, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Department.

A heavy police response could be seen at mile marker 107 on I-95, including a mobile command center.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Martin County officials have shut down both north and southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 107.

In a tweet, the sheriff’s office said they expect to have the highway closed for several hours.

I95 at 107mm will be shut down in both directions for several hours due to officer involved shooting. Investigators are assembling. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/8X78TZQtlW — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) February 5, 2020

Officials have not reported whether there were any injuries. However, 7Skyforce flew over the scene where a tarp covering a body could by seen next to the driver’s side of a Florida High Patrol cruiser with its door open.

Also observed at the scene were two other vehicles and two tractor trailers that may have somehow been involved.

Note: an earlier version of this story included a Facebook post from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office offering condolences to FHP for the loss of a trooper. The department has since taken down the post.

