SANTA LUCIA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — First responders in Martin County came to the rescue of four swimmers who got caught in a dangerous rip current.

According to a Facebook post from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jake Blaszyk responded on Saturday to a call of swimmers in distress off Santa Lucia Beach.

The deputy removed his gear and went into the water. He was able to reach two of the swimmers and pull them back to shore.

Martin County Fire Rescue units responded shortly after and were able to reach the other two swimmers.

Two of the swimmers were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

