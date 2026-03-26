MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies engaged in a majestic save of an injured bald eagle in Martin County.

Officials said the eagle crash-landed in a resident’s yard north of Palm Beach on Wednesday.

When the bird tried to fly away, it ended up in a canal that was filled with alligators.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Animal Services official responded to the scene and were able to secure the bird using a net and bring it to safety.

Officials said the bird appeared to have suffered a significant wing injury.

The eagle was taken to a local wildlife hospital where it is in stable condition.

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