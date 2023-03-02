MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A man was trapped and in trouble, after he crashed along a dark Florida road, but thanks to his iPhone, he lived to see another day.

He drove along a dark road in Martin County when he swerved to avoid an animal, Wednesday. Deputies were on the scene after 1 a.m., after the car ended up overturned in a canal.

“Ok buddy, I’ve got ya. I’ma figure a way in,” said an officer on bodycam video. “Stay back from the window, buddy, I’m gonna bust it, okay? I’m busting the window.”

They try to open the door but the handle breaks off, but when the deputies try again the car opened.

Although there are no landmarks or houses where the crash occurred, deputies were able to find the man’s location through a feature on the driver’s iPhone.

“Our dispatch system takes those numbers, and puts them into a rapid SOS system, which tells them the nearest street, intersection, or address that our deputies or fire rescue can respond to,” said Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

An officer’s bodycam footage showed the man asking for a blanket as he claimed he was freezing after deputies got the driver-side door opened.

iPhone users can go into their settings and into the device’s Emergency SOS setting. The next screen presents users with a few options, one of them being for crash detection. Android phone users, have similar features you can choose from.

