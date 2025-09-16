MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN)– Two people are lucky to be alive after a car crash sends them into a canal.

Sheriff’s deputies south of Port Saint Lucie raced into the water to rescue two people after a car was overturned in a canal, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“If you’ve been out there, you know it’s dark and desolate out there,” said Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

According to the Sheriff, the car flew into the canal after being hit by another unknown driver.

“Looks like it was sort of clipped in the back, spun out of control, left the road, rotated over onto its roof and landed in a canal,” said Budensiek.

The thick brush made it very difficult to find the car after the people trapped inside called 911, and deputies had to fight through it to get to the car.

“Even knowing the area where that vehicle was supposed to be, couldn’t find it,” said Budensiek. “They drove up and down the road and eventually heard a horn honking.”

Once the car was found, deputies rushed in to rescue the two people stuck inside as it quickly filled with water.

“The car was submerged but not fully submerged, so they were able to maintain the ability to breathe,” said Budensiek.

Deputies were able to break open the windows and pull the two people out to safety.

“God was looking out for them, truly, they’re in a rural part of Martin County, they left the road, they ended up in a spot where no one would have found them,” said Budensiek. “If they’d been knocked unconscious and fully submerged, they would have drowned in that car.”

Investigators are still looking for the other car involved in this hit-and-run.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.