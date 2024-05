MARION COUNTY, Fla (WSVN) – Florida officers went on a wild goat chase to track down a loose animal.

Billy The Kid escaped from its enclosurer in Marion County.

A pair of deputies were called out to track the goat down but it wasn’t easy.

After about a five minute pursuit, they got their guy.

Billy was returned to his owner.

