(WSVN) - A fascinating but fragile phenomenon that scientist hope will create new coral colonies is underway in the Keys.

It’s called “coral spawning” and it happens every August.

Existing coral release millions of reproductive cells that scientists hope will spawn new corals on the ocean floor.

The Reef Renewal USA’s, a non-profit organization specializing in coral restoration in Florida while specializing in offshore nurseries, call this “snow globe event” a success.

University of Miami biologists were also on hand for the spawning event to collect some of the cells in an effort to cross-breed corals back in their lab.

